American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Down 12% – Here’s Why

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 964,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 217,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$176.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North and South America. Its properties include the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

