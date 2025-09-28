Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 39,861 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the previous session’s volume of 11,005 shares.The stock last traded at $8.24 and had previously closed at $8.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLTZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tele2 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Pareto Securities raised Tele2 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tele2 from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Tele2 Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $750.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Tele2 had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Research analysts predict that Tele2 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tele2

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

