Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,676,992 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,267% from the previous session’s volume of 122,665 shares.The stock last traded at $18.41 and had previously closed at $18.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Repsol Stock Performance
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. Repsol had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.91 billion. Analysts expect that Repsol SA will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.
Repsol Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a $0.4554 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 313.0%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.75%.
About Repsol
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
