Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Stock Holdings Lessened by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,814,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,224.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,494 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36,268.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,424,000 after purchasing an additional 748,583 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 310.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,130,000 after purchasing an additional 314,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 935,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,120,000 after acquiring an additional 309,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,528.80. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,357 shares of company stock worth $2,383,195. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $173.28 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.43 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

