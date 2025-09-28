Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Shares Acquired by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5,294.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $204.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $169.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 32.48%.The business had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.42.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

