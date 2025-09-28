Ntt Data (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ntt Data Corporation (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 83,304 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 683% from the previous session’s volume of 10,637 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $27.15.

Ntt Data Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61.

Get Ntt Data alerts:

Ntt Data (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Ntt Data had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Ntt Data Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Ntt Data Company Profile

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

Featured Articles

