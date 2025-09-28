Loews Corporation $L Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 805.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Corporation has a one year low of $75.16 and a one year high of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

