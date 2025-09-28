Mather Group LLC. Sells 205 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $11,715,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.2% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 225,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,839.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 209,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after acquiring an additional 206,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $98.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.05 and a 200-day moving average of $109.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $96.96 and a 1-year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $119.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

