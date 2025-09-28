ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 71 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $2,888,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in ASML by 27.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in ASML by 10.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 12.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $951.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $777.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $743.51. The stock has a market cap of $374.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $977.48.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.