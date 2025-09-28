iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Position Increased by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,308,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

IBIT opened at $61.94 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.14.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

