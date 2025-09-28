Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Sells 774 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. reduced its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 65.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.9%

BUD opened at $59.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $72.13. The firm has a market cap of $115.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morningstar raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

View Our Latest Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.