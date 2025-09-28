LVW Advisors LLC Takes $387,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 86.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 64.5% in the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 34.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,287,000 after acquiring an additional 779,819 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total transaction of $11,843,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,382,465. The trade was a 19.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $9,669,038.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,364,295.54. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 742,020 shares of company stock valued at $148,781,529. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $216.60 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $230.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of -637.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.24.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The firm had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

