Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 20 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $724.73 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $937.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $685.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $734.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $766.82.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price target (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.61.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

