Cedar Woods Properties Limited (CWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 251.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a 11.8% increase from Cedar Woods Properties’s previous final dividend of $0.17.

Cedar Woods Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $438.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathan Blackburne purchased 157,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.49 per share, with a total value of A$1,178,529.03. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cedar Woods Properties Company Profile

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the acquisition, development, marketing, and sale of housing lots, apartments, townhouses, and commercial properties in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland.

