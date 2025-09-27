UMB Bank n.a. Increases Position in PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 761.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 194.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.98.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a negative net margin of 3.24%.The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBF shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.38.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

