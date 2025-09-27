Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.46.

NYSE PHM opened at $131.21 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.56 and a 200-day moving average of $111.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

