Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Sold by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $499.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $492.25 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

