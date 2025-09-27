Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Has $190,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1,016.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $610.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $615.26. The stock has a market cap of $733.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

