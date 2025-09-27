Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,470 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,394.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,599,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $79.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.