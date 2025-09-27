Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 75.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $204.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $149.38 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $148.30 and a one year high of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.27 and its 200 day moving average is $172.54.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The company had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Further Reading

