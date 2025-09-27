Western Financial Corp CA Sells 1,229 Shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF $GGME

Western Financial Corp CA reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:GGME – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF during the first quarter worth $20,533,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF during the first quarter worth $8,617,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF by 547.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 84,953 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF during the first quarter worth $3,196,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF during the first quarter worth $1,293,000.

Get Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF alerts:

Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.46 million, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $65.64.

Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (GGME) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX World AC NexGen Media index. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive a majority of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:GGME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.