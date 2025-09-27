Jentner Corp Increases Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Jentner Corp increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 466,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises 3.4% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $12,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

