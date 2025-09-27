Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,620 Shares of Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF $QIS

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned 1.14% of Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altiora Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QIS opened at $19.28 on Friday. Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45.

The Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (QIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund aims to provide positive absolute returns and income using quantitative investment strategies to invest across equities, interest rates, commodities, and currencies through total return swaps.

