Congress Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in SM Energy Company $SM

Congress Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011,071 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 248,556 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $24,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 663.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,884,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,779 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,005,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,873,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,397 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,207,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,948 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,363,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. SM Energy Company has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $46.42.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. SM Energy had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 25.94%.The business had revenue of $792.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

Several research firms have commented on SM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen upgraded SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

