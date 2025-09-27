Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,807,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,751 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $112,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $65.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average is $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

