Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 3,837 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 152,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 114,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 531,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after buying an additional 21,967 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $49.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 134.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Argus upped their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

