ORG Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 77,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 212,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. now owns 111,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $658,000.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.58 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

