Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 19,564 East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 922.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 89.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 10,357.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,985,000 after buying an additional 363,963 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Gary Teo sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $697,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,660.45. This trade represents a 34.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 888,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,833,901.32. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,240 shares of company stock worth $7,379,678. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $108.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.82. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.04 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

