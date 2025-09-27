SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Bought by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.2% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $105.41.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

