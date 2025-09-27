Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $782,000 Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $1,361,587.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 906,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,995,079.36. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $166,973.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 645,968 shares in the company, valued at $66,993,341.28. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,077,519. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $103.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $822.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average of $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.98 and a 1-year high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

