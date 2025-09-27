Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 260.0% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.85, for a total transaction of $553,162.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,459,730.35. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,955,745 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $243.58 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

