Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 805.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,362 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $415,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $435,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $98.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.30.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,733.76. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 604,571 shares of company stock valued at $58,920,741. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

