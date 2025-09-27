Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $121.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NVO. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

