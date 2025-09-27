Kendall Capital Management Sells 84 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,291,000 after acquiring an additional 814,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $563.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $569.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $571.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.35. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,070.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $761.00 price target (up previously from $754.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

