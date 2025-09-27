Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $406.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $424.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.06.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Northland Securities cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $398.00 to $469.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $414.00 price target (up from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.