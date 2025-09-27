ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $391,000 Holdings in Sanofi $SNY

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 121.0% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 619.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNY. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $45.54 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.73 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.47%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

