Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Increases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,060 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 558 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,868 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $222.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.34. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $229.00.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.77.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

