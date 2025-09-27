TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co Acquires 1,272 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 63.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 94.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 65.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.69.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.