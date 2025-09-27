TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 744 Shares of Match Group Inc. $MTCH

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 79.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 47,137 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $245,043.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,964.80. This represents a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 5,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $203,796.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,979.08. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,454 shares of company stock valued at $907,839. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $36.24 on Friday. Match Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $39.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.44%.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.