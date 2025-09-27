Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after buying an additional 409,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,762,878,000 after buying an additional 1,885,370 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research lifted their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $175.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

Oracle Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $283.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.44. The stock has a market cap of $805.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

