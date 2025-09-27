State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 10,315 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,315 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Melius Research raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.09. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $156.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.02%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,369 shares of company stock worth $1,539,610. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

