Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,116 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock opened at $103.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $822.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.03. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.98 and a 52 week high of $106.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $1,361,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 906,064 shares in the company, valued at $93,995,079.36. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,077,519 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

