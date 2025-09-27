Old Port Advisors Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands $CAG

Old Port Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,644 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.07. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Conagra Brands

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.