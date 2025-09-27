Embree Financial Group Invests $234,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Embree Financial Group bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $736,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.3% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $159.46 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $186.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $258.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,448 shares of company stock worth $44,554,848 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

