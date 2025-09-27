NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,610 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.