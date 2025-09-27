3,761 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Bought by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -535.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

