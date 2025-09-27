Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,319 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 0.8% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,571 shares of company stock valued at $58,920,741 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE UBER opened at $98.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $205.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.30.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

