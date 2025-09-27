American National Bank & Trust Acquires 5,550 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 117.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 871,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 215,446 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 36.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $945,928.44. The trade was a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $166,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 225,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,436. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,008 shares of company stock worth $3,553,982. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

