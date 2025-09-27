Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 153,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,944,338. This trade represents a 20.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROST
Ross Stores Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $151.52 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $158.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.69 and a 200-day moving average of $138.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.
Ross Stores Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.
Ross Stores Profile
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ross Stores
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 09/22 – 09/26
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.