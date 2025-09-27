Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 2,530 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Ford Motor by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

